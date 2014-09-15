* Leviathan costs could top $6 bln in initial stage
By Tova Cohen and Ari Rabinovitch
TEL AVIV, Sept 15 The group developing Israel's
giant Leviathan gas field is running out of time to clinch
binding major supply deals with Egypt and Jordan to ensure
government support for developing the resource before a November
deadline.
The field, which promises to help build Israel's regional
ties through large-scale energy exports, has lost one of its
biggest potential customers, Turkey, in political fallout from
the 50-day Gaza war.
And talks with companies, such as Britain's BG Group
which wants to bring in Israeli gas to feed its Egyptian
liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants, hinge on difficult
commercial negotiations.
Israel has set a November deadline for Leviathan developers
Noble Energy of Texas and Israel's Delek Group
to submit their plans for getting the field to the
production stage.
Failure to submit by the deadline a development plan that
includes long-term gas sales with mayor buyers, opens the door
to production delays beyond its currently envisaged 2018, when a
raft of new export projects around the world threatens to
depress profits.
Leviathan's estimated gas reserves of 622 billion cubic
metres (bcm) are far too large for Israel's domestic use, making
export deals critical to the project's viability, with first
phase development costs estimated at $6 billion.
"To raise the funding needed for Leviathan I think they
would need to get a big anchor customer like BG," said Eran
Yunger, senior analyst at brokerage Meitav Dash.
"If that doesn't happen this year, the field won't be
developed according to the current schedule."
In the past six months, renewed tensions with Turkey, a lack
of progress on teaming up with a Cypriot gas export plant and
tax disputes with Australian LNG specialist Woodside
have jeopardised Israel's access to the world's biggest gas
markets in Europe and Asia.
Plans to export output from Leviathan on LNG tankers to
lucrative Asian countries backfired in March when Woodside
called off buying a quarter stake in Leviathan.
REGIONAL AMBITIONS
Focus had subsequently shifted to regional relationships,
especially a proposed 8-12 bcm a year pipeline between Leviathan
and Turkey, a major energy consumer that has links into Europe
and sits 470 km north of the gas field.
Turkish opposition to Israel's treatment of Palestinians
torpedoed the initiative put together by Leviathan and private
sector buyers in Turkey, including energy joint venture company
Enerjisa, half owned by German utility E.ON.
Leviathan partners Noble and Delek are confident that the
contracts are moving in the right direction and are sticking to
the 2018 timeline, officials have said over the past few weeks.
News early in September of a preliminary agreement to supply
Jordan's national electricity company with gas for 15 years,
which could be worth $15 billion, was a step in the right
direction. But it still falls short of a concrete supply deal
that would help underpin the project.
Only the Palestinian Authority has so far committed to
buying gas, agreeing a 20-year deal worth $1.2 billion
The Leviathan group did reach a tentative agreement with BG
in June that would involve exporting 7 bcm of gas a year over 15
years to an LNG export plant in Idku, Egypt. It remains stuck at
the non-binding stage while BG assesses the multi-billion dollar
investment, while at the same time developing deep water fields
off the coast of Egypt.
BG is also considering a parallel option to link up its
Egyptian LNG plant with British oil major BP's North
Alexandria offshore gas development, using existing
infrastructure by 2016, which may provide a quicker and cheaper
route to reviving exports, industry sources said.
Negotiations on terms with the Leviathan partners will
probably be the deciding factor.
"BG needs Leviathan and Leviathan needs BG, especially as
with an Egyptian deal Leviathan would have enough offtake
agreements for the first phase of development," said Amir
Foster, a Tel Aviv-based oil and gas industry consultant, who
expects the agreement to be finalised soon.
"The (Idku) LNG facility for BG Group is like a sunk cost
for them right now, and the investment they would need to make
for a pipeline is not so big (as) to make it uneconomic," he
said.
Yet BG is coming under growing pressure to cut costs, while
at the same time changes in global gas markets threaten to erode
LNG sales profits as rival projects in Australia and the United
States near start-up.
Delek and Noble declined to comment for this article.
