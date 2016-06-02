* Field is one of largest offshore discoveries of past
decade
* Supreme Court blocked previous agreement with shareholders
(Adds comments from energy minister, analyst, share reaction)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, June 2 Israel's government on
Thursday approved the development of the controversial Leviathan
natural gas field that will give Israel a second source of gas
supply while potentially turning it into a gas exporter.
Leviathan, one of the largest offshore discoveries of the
past decade, was found off Israel's Mediterranean coast in 2010.
It has an estimated 622 billion cubic metres (BCM) of gas
reserves and is expected to become operational in 2019.
"Connecting the Leviathan reservoir to Israel will
strengthen energy security and benefit the local economy," said
Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.
"After years of delays, the vision of Israel as a gas
supplier is under way. In these days of a drop in exports and in
investments in the economy, the gas from Leviathan will be an
important growth engine and vital to industry."
Texas-based Noble Energy, which holds a 40 percent
stake in Leviathan, said the field would initially start
production at 1.2 billion cubic feet a day and is expandable to
2.1 bcf.
"Leviathan is expected to provide a second source of supply
and entry point into Israel's domestic natural gas transport
system, while also delivering exports to regional countries,"
Noble said in a statement.
The site, however, will cost at least $5 billion to develop
and it was not yet clear how the project will be financed.
"Strong momentum on the regulatory and marketing fronts
represents major steps in advancing the Leviathan project
towards final investment decision," said J. Keith Elliot,
Noble's senior vice president for the eastern Mediterranean.
Leviathan signed a deal this week to supply up to 473 bcf to
a new private power plant, IPM Be'er Tuvia, for 18 years. Noble
estimated gross revenue from the deal at $2.5 billion.
In January Leviathan signed a $1.3 billion gas supply
contract with Edeltech, Israel's largest private power producer.
The Leviathan project hit a major obstacle in March when
Israel's Supreme Court blocked a previous agreement between the
field's shareholders and the Israeli state, the terms of which
would have stayed unchanged for 10 years.
It had been opposed by opposition parties and public
advocacy groups on grounds that Noble and its partner Delek
Group - which also own the adjacent Tamar field -
would control too much of Israel's natural gas supply.
Last week Israel's government approved a revised deal with
the companies aimed at fast-tracking development of Leviathan,
which has been mostly earmarked for exports.
Tamar began production in 2013 and provides Israel with its
current natural gas needs.
Tim Rezvan, an energy analyst at Stern Agee CRT, cautioned
over a possible new Supreme Court challenge to the gas deal.
"We view today's announcement as an incremental positive
step, but remain cognizant of the remaining obstacle," he wrote
in a client note.
Noble's shares were 0.7 percent lower in New York, while
shares of the Delek Group closed 0.6-0.9 percent higher in Tel
Aviv.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by William Hardy and
Adrian Croft)