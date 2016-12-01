JERUSALEM Dec 1 The partners in the Leviathan
natural gas field off Israel's coast said on Thursday they
signed a deal worth about $2 billion to supply gas to Dalia
Power Engines.
Under the deal, Dalia -- the largest private power plant in
Israel -- will receive 8.8 billion cubic meters of gas for up to
20 years once production starts.
Leviathan, which is expected to start production in 2019 or
2020, was discovered in the eastern Mediterranean in 2010. Much
of its 622 cubic meters of natural gas is earmarked for exports,
while the Leviathan partners have already signed supply deals
within Israel and abroad, including with Jordan.
Partners in Leviathan include Texas-based Noble Energy
with 39.66 percent stake, Israel's Avner Oil
and Delek Drilling who each have a 22.67 percent
share, and Ratio Oil with the remaining 15 percent
stake.
Earlier this week, Delek and Avner said they signed
commitment letters with HSBC and J.P.Morgan for up to $1.75
billion of financing to develop the Leviathan site.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)