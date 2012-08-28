* Committee looking for middle ground on export issue
* Total gas revenues could reach $130 bln by 2040
By Ari Rabinovitch
JERUSALEM, Aug 28 An Israeli government panel
will answer some gaping questions regarding the country's
fast-growing energy sector this week when it presents its final
recommendations on how best to develop newly found offshore
natural gas fields.
Gas production is set to soar in Israel in the coming
decades, thanks to a cluster of discoveries in the eastern
Mediterranean, and there has been fiery debate and speculation
on what Israel will do with the reserves.
The big question to be addressed is how much of the gas will
be for export. If the government, keen on ensuring Israel's
energy security, sets aside too much gas for domestic use, it
could turn away foreign investors needed to develop the fields.
"The aim is to strengthen Israel's energy security," Energy
Minister Uzi Landau said of the committee's work earlier this
month. "Exporting gas is important not just for the economy, but
geopolitically."
If done right, Landau said, the natural gas sector can be
"an anchor of stability" in an unstable Middle East.
Nineteen new wells are expected to be drilled in the next
two years at a cost of about $2 billion in an area larger than
the country itself. The companies hope to find oil in the layers
beneath the gas deposits, as well.
Israel is already setting up a natural gas wealth fund, and
government officials have said total revenues from gas sales
could reach $130 billion by 2040.
In an interim report in April, the committee, headed by
Energy Ministry director-general Shaul Tzemach, said that
retaining 400 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas, roughly enough
to satisfy Israel's needs for 25 years, could be the solution.
It suggested that fields with more than 200 bcm of gas must
keep at least 50 percent of reserves for the local market.
Smaller fields will have a sliding scale on how much they need
to set aside, reaching zero, depending on their exact size.
The U.S.-Israeli group developing the Tamar field, with
estimated reserves of 274 bcm, has already signed multi-billion
dollar contracts to supply Israeli energy companies. Nearby
Leviathan, the world's largest offshore discovery of the past
decade with an estimated 480 bcm, had been set for export.
MIDDLE GROUND
Since the report went public, it has been attacked on both
sides - by exploration companies, which want to be able to sell
more gas abroad, and by some senior policy makers and
environmental groups looking for stricter curbs on exports.
A slew of firms have petitioned the committee saying
Israel's economy is not capable of consuming enough gas, and
unless they are allowed to export a significant amount, the
investment of developing new fields will not be worth it.
Texas-based Noble Energy, which leads the Tamar and
Leviathan groups, wrote to the panel that the interim proposals
it had presented "are likely to materially damage the vast value
potential that exists for all stakeholders."
Lobbying from the other side, Gilad Erdan, minister of
environmental protection, who also has a representative on the
committee, said the interim recommendations were too lax on
export and the government should put off making any decision.
"At a time when the Middle East is changing, Israel must
improve as much as possible its ability to develop energy
independence and reduce its dependence on oil ... and not be
tempted by short-sighted economic considerations," he said.
Amit Mor, chief executive of energy consulting firm Eco
Energy and a former Energy Ministry official and consultant to
the World Bank, said the government committee is trying to find
the middle ground.
"The primary objective of the Israeli government is to
guarantee energy security, thus saving sufficient natural gas
reserves for domestic consumption," he said, noting gas use
would increase dramatically over the next generation for both
electricity generation and in transportation.
Mor acknowledged Israel is a relatively small market.
"To justify the continuation of offshore exploration it is
important to allow the export of excess gas," he said.
The committee's final recommendations, which will be brought
to the government for approval, could be made public as early as
Wednesday.