WASHINGTON Feb 23 Two senior U.S. Senate Democrats invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to a closed-door meeting with Democratic senators during his upcoming visit to Washington, amid tensions over his plans to address the U.S. Congress on Iran's nuclear program.

Senators Richard Durbin and Dianne Feinstein extended the invitation "to maintain Israel's dialogue with both political parties in Congress," according to a letter to the Israeli leader obtained by Reuters.

Netanyahu has faced criticism at home and in the United States for his plans to address Congress on March 3, just two weeks before Israeli elections. He was invited by Republican leaders in the U.S. Congress who consulted neither Democrats in Congress nor Democratic President Barack Obama's administration.

