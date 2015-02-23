WASHINGTON Feb 23 Two senior U.S. Senate
Democrats invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on
Monday to a closed-door meeting with Democratic senators during
his upcoming visit to Washington, amid tensions over his plans
to address the U.S. Congress on Iran's nuclear program.
Senators Richard Durbin and Dianne Feinstein extended the
invitation "to maintain Israel's dialogue with both political
parties in Congress," according to a letter to the Israeli
leader obtained by Reuters.
Netanyahu has faced criticism at home and in the United
States for his plans to address Congress on March 3, just two
weeks before Israeli elections. He was invited by Republican
leaders in the U.S. Congress who consulted neither Democrats in
Congress nor Democratic President Barack Obama's administration.
