WASHINGTON Feb 23 Two senior U.S. Senate
Democrats invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on
Monday to a closed-door meeting with Democratic senators during
his upcoming visit to Washington, warning that making
U.S.-Israeli relations a partisan political issue could have
"lasting repercussions."
Senators Richard Durbin and Dianne Feinstein extended the
invitation "to maintain Israel's dialogue with both political
parties in Congress," according to a letter to the Israeli
leader obtained by Reuters.
Netanyahu has faced criticism at home and abroad for his
plans to address Congress on Iran's nuclear program on March 3,
just two weeks before Israeli elections. He accepted the
invitation from Republican leaders in the U.S. Congress, who
consulted neither Democrats in Congress nor Democratic President
Barack Obama's administration.
"This unprecedented move threatens to undermine the
important bipartisan approach towards Israel - which as
long-standing supporters of Israel troubles us deeply," the two
senators wrote.
"It sacrifices deep and well-established cooperation on
Israel for short-term partisan points - something that should
never be done with Israeli security and which we fear could have
lasting repercussions," they said.
Durbin is the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. Senate. Feinstein,
who has been in the Senate since 1992, is the top Democrat on
the Senate Intelligence Committee and a senior member of the
Appropriations and Judiciary committees.
The letter was sent on Monday evening. Officials at the
Israeli Embassy could not immediately be reached for comment.
