By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Feb 23 Two senior U.S. Senate
Democrats invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on
Monday to a closed-door meeting with Democratic senators during
his upcoming visit to Washington, warning that making
U.S.-Israeli relations a partisan political issue could have
"lasting repercussions."
Senators Richard Durbin and Dianne Feinstein extended the
invitation "to maintain Israel's dialogue with both political
parties in Congress," according to a letter to the Israeli
leader seen by Reuters.
Netanyahu has faced criticism at home and abroad for his
plans to address Congress on Iran's nuclear program on March 3,
just two weeks before Israeli elections and at a sensitive point
in international negotiations with Tehran.
The Israeli leader accepted the invitation from Republican
leaders in the U.S. Congress, who broke diplomatic protocol by
consulting neither Democrats in Congress nor Democratic
President Barack Obama's administration.
"This unprecedented move threatens to undermine the
important bipartisan approach towards Israel - which as
long-standing supporters of Israel troubles us deeply," Durbin
and Feinstein wrote.
"It sacrifices deep and well-established cooperation on
Israel for short-term partisan points - something that should
never be done with Israeli security and which we fear could have
lasting repercussions," they said.
Critics have accused Netanyahu of placing his ties to
Republicans above Israel's relations with the United States, its
most important ally. U.S.-born Ron Dermer, Israeli's ambassador
to Washington, is a former Republican political operative.
Although some Democrats have said they would not attend
Netanyahu's speech to the joint meeting of the House of
Representatives and Senate, the session proposed by Durbin and
Feinstein would be in addition to the address. It is not
intended as an alternative, a Durbin aide said.
The two senators have not indicated publicly whether they
planned to be at the Israeli leader's address, their spokesmen
said.
Obama has declined to meet Netanyahu during his trip to
Washington, citing what he has said is U.S. protocol not to meet
world leaders shortly before national elections. Israelis are
due to vote on March 17.
Durbin is the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. Senate. Feinstein,
who has been in the Senate since 1992, is the top Democrat on
the Senate Intelligence Committee and a senior member of the
Appropriations and Judiciary committees.
The letter was sent on Monday evening. The Israeli Embassy
did not have an immediate response to the invitation.
