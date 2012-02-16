NICOSIA Feb 16 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Cyprus on Thursday to discuss energy cooperation, a subject that could irritate Israel's former ally Turkey, which challenges Cyprus's jurisdiction over offshore gas finds.

Gas production in the eastern Mediterranean is set to soar following the discovery of huge offshore reserves that have sparked competing maritime claims involving Turkey, Cyprus, Lebanon and Israel.

Netanyahu's visit is the first by an Israeli prime minister to the east Mediterranean island, split in a 1974 Turkish invasion triggered by a Greek-inspired coup.

Natural gas reserves have been found beneath the seabed between the two countries. In December, Texas-based Noble Energy , which is working with both Cyprus and Israel, reported an offshore gas prospect of between 5 and 8 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in a Cypriot field.

Turkey says Cyprus has no jurisdiction over the finds.

Noble is working with Israel's Delek Energy to develop two fields in Israeli waters - Tamar, with reserves estimated at 9.1 tcf, and Leviathan, which is nearly twice as big.

Netanyahu's talks with Cypriot President Demetris Christofias will focus on cooperation in the natural gas sector and further steps to increase energy security in the two countries, Israeli officials said.

Ankara says the Greek Cypriots, who represent the internationally recognised government of Cyprus, have no jurisdiction to search for offshore oil or gas. It has said it will carry out its own exploration off northern Cyprus with the Turkish Cypriot authorities.