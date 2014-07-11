Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the defense ministry in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gali Tibbon/Pool

JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday Israel has attacked more than 1,000 targets during a four-day-old offensive against Gaza militants and that "there are still more to go".

In remarks to reporters, he said he saw no international pressure on Israel to halt its campaign.

He also would not rule out the possibility of expanding the campaign of mostly aerial attacks into a ground war in Gaza, answering when asked whether such a move was possible that "we are weighing all possibilities and preparing for all possibilities."

