JERUSALEM, Sept 9 Debt-strapped conglomerate IDB
Group plans to sell Maariv, one of Israel's
largest tabloid newspapers, for 85 million shekels ($21
million), Maariv said.
IDB, which bought the struggling daily a year and a half ago
through its Discount Investment unit, will sell most
of Maariv's assets - including the print and online versions,
its book publishing, local weeklies and magazines and Maariv's
intellectual property - to businessman Shlomo Ben-Zvi.
Ben-Zvi is the owner of the right-wing newspaper Makor
Rishon and will take on 300-400 of Maariv's 2,000 employees.
The deal is expected to close in early October, subject to
various approvals.
For decades, Maariv competed mainly with the mass daily
Yedioth Ahronoth but it has come under hard times in recent
years due to competition from the free upstart Israel Hayom
newspaper, which has surpassed Maariv in readership.
"To the best of the company's knowledge, the buyer intends
to continue the newspaper's operations after the deal is done,"
Maariv said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on
Sunday.
Israel's financial media reported that Maariv owes about 55
million shekels to bondholders and has more than 100 million
shekels in other debt.
IDB, which has been selling off its assets in recent months,
last week posted a huge second-quarter loss that raised concerns
it may not be able to pay its debts and included a "going
concern" warning in its quarterly results.
($1 = 4.0 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)