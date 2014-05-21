JERUSALEM May 21 The development of the
Leviathan gas field will remain on course and focus on regional
exports despite the collapse of a deal with Australia's Woodside
Petroleum Ltd, Noble Energy Inc said on
Wednesday.
"Perhaps the most dramatic changes have been associated with
the growth in the regional markets. The emergence of these
regional markets, which are accessible through pipeline outlet,
has pushed the need for LNG into a later phase of development
versus our earlier plans," said Noble CEO Charles Davidson.
Davidson said that the target for first production at the
field remained late 2017.
