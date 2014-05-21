JERUSALEM May 21 The development of the Leviathan gas field will remain on course and focus on regional exports despite the collapse of a deal with Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Noble Energy Inc said on Wednesday.

"Perhaps the most dramatic changes have been associated with the growth in the regional markets. The emergence of these regional markets, which are accessible through pipeline outlet, has pushed the need for LNG into a later phase of development versus our earlier plans," said Noble CEO Charles Davidson.

Davidson said that the target for first production at the field remained late 2017.

