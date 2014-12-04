(Updates throughout)
JERUSALEM Dec 4 Millions of litres of crude oil
have gushed out of a pipeline to flood 200 acres of a desert
nature reserve in southern Israel, officials said on Thursday.
Israel Radio reported that the breach happened by accident
during maintenance work on Wednesday night on the Eilat-Ashkelon
pipeline, some 18 km (12 miles) north of the Red Sea resort of
Eilat.
Doron Nissim of Israel's Nature and Parks Authority said the
black slick had run and pooled in ravines, but appeared to have
spared the 4,250-acre (1,720-hectare) Evrona reserve's rare deer
and douma palms.
In the absence of heavy rainfall, there was little chance of
the oil sluicing to Eilat and endangering Red Sea marine life,
but there was "no doubt that insects and other crawling animals
have been harmed", he said.
Three people were taken to hospital after inhaling oil
fumes, police said.
The leak was stopped before the torrent of oil could cross
the nearby Jordanian border, Israel's Environment Ministry said.
Civil defence officials in Amman said several Jordanians had
gone to hospital as a precaution after smelling the fumes, but
had not required treatment.
Environment Ministry official Guy Samet estimated the
spillage at millions of litres, telling Israel Radio:
"Rehabilitation will take months, if not years."
Nissim said pools of oil would probably be drained with
suction equipment, and contaminated earth might also be removed.
The main road leading to Eilat from central Israel was
closed intermittently. The Environment Ministry advised the town
to cancel a triathlon that was due to take athletes through the
contaminated area.
