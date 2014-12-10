JERUSALEM Dec 10 Ecologists said on Wednesday
it could take years to clean up a massive oil spill that flooded
an Israeli nature reserve with up to five million litres of
crude and threatened to spread to the Red Sea shore and
neighbouring Jordan.
A breached pipeline started spewing oil into Evrona desert
reserve -- famed for its rare deer and douma palms -- a week
ago, causing what experts called the worst spill in Israel's
66-year history.
Clean-up teams have started sucking up the slick and have
dug pools and erected barriers to stop it spreading further. But
they warned that any rainfall could swell the black streams and
overwhelm their defences.
After the clean-up, experts would still have to deal with
the damage caused to the fragile environment, they added.
"How exactly do you take care of a deer that is running and
limping because of the oil? ... How do you clean the vegetation?
This is very complicated business," Roey Talbi, an ecologist
with Israel's Nature and Parks Authority, told Army Radio.
"We don't have experience with something of this scale.
Clean-up could take months, it could take years," said Tali
Tenenbaum, a spokeswoman for the Nature and Parks Authority.
The breach occurred during maintenance on the pipeline
between the city of Eilat on the Red Sea and Ashkelon on the
Mediterranean coast, about 18 km (12 miles) north of Eilat, near
the border with Jordan.
Between 3 and 5 million litres of oil leaked, of which about
2 million have since been drained with suction equipment, said
the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company which owns the line. Some
20,000 tons of contaminated earth has been removed.
EAPC, a state-run company, is funding the clean-up and is
considering bringing in foreign experts to help with
rehabilitation, a spokesman said.
