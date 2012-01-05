* Olmert denies allegations
* Served as prime minister from 2006 to 2009
* Veteran politician was Jerusalem's mayor for a decade
JERUSALEM, Jan 5 Former Israeli prime
minister Ehud Olmert, already on trial over corruption
accusations, was indicted on Thursday on new bribery charges
over the construction of a hulking luxury apartment complex that
dominates a Jerusalem hilltop.
Prosecutors said millions of dollars in bribes were paid to
Olmert, Jerusalem's mayor from 1993 to 2003, and other civil
servants to ensure the approval of plans for the Holyland
towers. Olmert has denied any wrongdoing.
He has also pleaded not guilty in separate proceedings that
began in 2009 over allegations he took cash for favours and
double-billed charities for airfare to attend overseas
fund-raisers while serving as a cabinet minister and mayor,
before becoming prime minister in 2006.
Olmert, who headed the centrist Kadima party, resigned as
Israel's leader in September 2008, saying he wanted to clear his
name. He stayed on as caretaker prime minister until March 2009
when Benjamin Netanyahu's right-leaning government was sworn in.
The architecture of the massive Holyland development has
attracted unrelenting criticism. An article in Haaretz newspaper
referred to the project as an "atrocity", a "catastrophe" and a
"very ugly project, an eyesore".
The 83-page indictment said the project's developers, who
also have been charged in the case, received zoning and tax
breaks in return for bribes.
(Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Peter Graff)