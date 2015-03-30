JERUSALEM, March 30 Former Israeli Prime
Minister Ehud Olmert, already facing a six-year prison term
after a corruption conviction, was found guilty on Monday in a
separate case of accepting illegal payments from a U.S.
businessman.
The ruling in Jerusalem District Court reversed a 2012
acquittal of the veteran politician, who led Israel from 2006 to
2009.
Last May, Olmert was sentenced in other proceedings to six
years in jail for accepting $160,000 in bribes linked to a real
estate deal in Jerusalem, when he served as the city's mayor. He
is currently appealing that conviction in the Supreme Court.
The district court found that Olmert accepted cash-filled
envelopes from an American businessman who hoped to further his
interests in Israel. It convicted him of fraud and breach of
trust on the basis of new testimony from a former aide who had
accepted a plea bargain.
Facing corruption allegations, Olmert announced his
resignation as prime minister in 2008, cutting short his pursuit
of a peace deal with the Palestinians, and stayed on until a new
government was in place after a 2009 election.
He has denied any wrongdoing in both cases, and his lawyers
said they were considering appealing Monday's ruling.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Jeffrey Heller, Larry
King)