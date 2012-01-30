JERUSALEM Jan 30 Israel's Oil Refineries
(ORL) said on Monday its board has decided to adopt a
plan to distribute a yearly dividend of at least 75 percent of
annual net profit.
ORL, Israel's largest refiner, paid a dividend of $75
million in 2010 but is not planning one in 2011 as the company
has recorded losses during the year.
It posted a net loss of $25 million in the third quarter,
while its loss for the first nine months of 2011 was $9 million,
down from profit of $50 million in the same period in 2010.
ORL, an affiliate of holding company Israel Corp
< ILCO.TA >, has been hit by a steep decline in
petrochemical prices and a rise in its tax bill.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Mark Potter)