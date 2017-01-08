JERUSALEM Jan 8 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu said on Sunday a Palestinian truck driver who rammed a
group of soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four and wounding 15
others, was likely a supporter of Islamic State.
"We know the identity of the attacker, according to all the
signs he is a supporter of Islamic State. We have sealed off
Jabel Mukabar, the neighbourhood from where he came, and we are
carrying out other actions which I will not detail," Netanyahu
said in a statement.
The incident was the deadliest Palestinian attack in
Jerusalem in months and targeted officer cadets who were
disembarking from a bus that brought them to the Armon Hanatziv
promenade.
