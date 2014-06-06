UNITED NATIONS, June 6 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon voiced concerns on Friday about the worsening health
of Palestinian hunger strikers in Israeli detention and demanded
that they either be formally charged or released immediately.
Several dozen Palestinians on hunger strike, protesting
Israel's use of administrative detention to keep them behind
bars, have been taken to hospital.
"The Secretary-General is concerned about reports regarding
the deteriorating health of Palestinian administrative detainees
who have been on hunger strike for over a month," U.N. spokesman
Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
"He reiterates his long-standing position that
administrative detainees should be charged or released without
delay," he said.
Israel's Prisons Service said 65 Palestinian hunger-striking
prisoners were in hospitals, though none was in critical
condition and all were conscious. The Palestinians put the
number of prisoners who had required hospital care at 78.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau in New York and Nidal
al-Mughrabi in Gaza; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)