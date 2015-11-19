GAZA Nov 19 Israel and the Palestinian
Authority signed an agreement to allow a long-awaited
third-generation (3G) mobile network in Gaza and the West Bank,
they said on Thursday.
Israel said the decision was made after it concluded a
security examination as well as other work with the
Communications Ministry.
Under interim peace accords, Israel effectively has final
say in allocating radio frequencies in the West Bank, where the
Palestinian Authority exercises limited self-rule.
Palestinian mobile operators Paltel and Wataniya
, still using 2G technology and losing money, want to
offer 3G to meet surging demand for data bandwidth for social
media applications. 3G is mobile phone technology that allows
users to make calls, texts and access the internet. 2G allows
calls and limited data transmission.
Thursday's agreement "will enable the companies benefiting
from the service to begin coordination with the Palestinian
ministry of telecommunication to begin the implementation of the
agreement on the ground," said Hussein Al-Sheikh, Palestinian
Minister of Civil Affairs, in a statement posted by the
Palestinian official news agency WAFA.
In the past, Israel has told the Palestinians there were not
enough frequencies for 3G and that they should lease access to
them from Israeli providers.
Earlier this year, Israel's Communications Ministry
allocated a number of high-speed 4G frequencies to Israeli
mobile phone operators.
(Writing by Nidal Almughrabi; Editing by Steven Scheer; editing
by Susan Thomas)