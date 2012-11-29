Banners depicting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas cover a wall during a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from ''entity'' to ''non-member state'' November 29,... REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's strong critique of Israel in his speech at the United Nations on Thursday as "hostile and poisonous", and full of "false propaganda".

"These are not the words of a man who wants peace," Netanyahu also said in a statement released by his office after Abbas spoke at the General Assembly ahead of an expected vote to implicitly recognise Palestinian statehood despite the absence of a peace deal with Israel.

(Created by Allyn Fisher-Ilan)