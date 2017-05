Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures as he speaks to the media in the West Bank city of Ramallah January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman/Files

RAMALLAH, West Bank Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's heart test results were normal, a Palestinian doctor said on Thursday, after the 81-year-old leader was hospitalised in the occupied West Bank.

"The president was hospitalised today for routine tests and we performed a (cardiac) catheterization. The results look normal and he will leave hospital in the next two hours," Saeed Sarahneh, a senior doctor at Esteshari Hospital in the city of Ramallah, told reporters.

