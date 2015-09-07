JERUSALEM The mother of a Palestinian toddler killed in a July arson attack in the Israeli-occupied West Bank died on Monday of her burns, the third fatality after her husband succumbed to his injuries last month.

Soon after the announcement by medical authorities, Palestinians rallied in the family's home village of Duma, calling for a "day of rage" throughout Palestinian territories.

Suspected Jewish attackers torched the family's home in the northern West Bank on July 31, killing the 18-month-old boy, Ali. His father Saad Dawabsheh died on Aug. 9 and his mother Riham, 27, four weeks later.

"To my regret, she passed away after midnight," a hospital spokeswoman said. A second son is still in hospital.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the attack as an act of terrorism and ordered a crackdown on violent far-right Jewish groups.

The new measures allow the detention without trial of Israeli citizens suspected of political violence against Palestinians and harsher interrogations - measures previously reserved largely for Palestinian suspects.

Several alleged leaders of Jewish extremist groups have since been detained, though none have been publicly accused of direct involvement in the attack.

"Over a month has passed and the Israeli government hasn't yet brought the terrorists to justice," Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said in a statement.

"If Israel is not stopped and held accountable, then Riham will not be the last victim of Israeli terror," he said in a statement.

There was no immediate reaction to the news of the death from the Israeli government.

