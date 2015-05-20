* Suspends initiative before talks with EU foreign policy
chief
* Palestinians, rights group called plan racist
* Israel says restrictions stemmed from security concerns
* Some 50,000 Palestinians have permits to work in Israel
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, May 20 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu suspended on Wednesday new bus travel and checkpoint
regulations for Palestinian labourers only hours after they were
imposed to an outcry by critics accusing Israel of racial
segregation.
Effectively overruling his defence minister, Netanyahu froze
the edicts ahead of a meeting later in the day in Jerusalem with
Federica Mogherini, foreign policy chief of the European Union,
a group highly critical of Israeli policies in the occupied West
Bank.
Netanyahu drew accusations at home and abroad of racism two
months ago when he warned on election day that Arab citizens
were voting in "droves". He later apologised to members of
Israel's Arab minority for the remarks.
The "transit point programme" that began early on Wednesday
would have required Palestinians labourers in Israel to return
to the occupied West Bank at the end of the workday via one of
four checkpoints, where they would be registered. They would
have needed to use Palestinian-only buses to get there.
Israeli civil liberties groups objected, as did Palestinian
officials and Israeli legislators, including several from
Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party and the leader of the
opposition, Isaac Herzog of the centre-left Zionist Union.
PARALLEL BUS SERVICES
"The segregation on public transport in Judea and Samaria is
a needless humiliation, a stain on the country's face and
citizens," Herzog said on Twitter, using the Biblical names for
the West Bank area.
One Israeli official said the plan stemmed only from a need
to "monitor the entry and exit of labourers who are not
citizens, for security reasons, as any normal country would do".
But as criticism of the move echoed in the Israeli media, a
Netanyahu aide said the prime minister viewed the proposal as
unacceptable.
"He spoke to the defence minister and it was decided to
freeze it," the aide said.
The now-suspended Defence Ministry initiative followed the
opening in 2013 of Palestinian-only bus lines in the West Bank
that ran in parallel to buses primarily serving Jewish settlers.
Hussein Fuqahaa, of the Palestinian Workers Union, said
45,000 to 50,000 Palestinians have Israeli employment permits.
He said an almost identical number work in Israel without them,
and he described the travel restrictions as a "racist measure"
taken under the pretext of security.
During a Palestinian revolt that erupted in 2000, Israel was
hit by dozens of suicide bombers from the West Bank. Such
attacks have waned given security cooperation between Israel and
the U.S.-backed Palestinian administration in the West Bank.
