GAZA, July 15 The armed wing of the Palestinian
militant group Hamas on Tuesday rejected the reported text of an
Egyptian ceasefire proposal made on Monday, according to its
official website.
The al-Qassam Brigades said it had not officially received
the text of the agreement but said excerpts published in the
media showed it was "an initiative of kneeling and submission".
"Our battle with the enemy continues and will increase in
ferocity and intensity," it added.
Egypt's proposal aimed to end a week of cross-border
fighting which has killed at least 180 Palestinians.
