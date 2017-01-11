By Maayan Lubell
| TEL AVIV
TEL AVIV Jan 11 Using photos of young women and
Hebrew slang, the Palestinian militant group Hamas chatted up
dozens of Israeli soldiers online, gaining control of their
phone cameras and microphones, the military said on Wednesday.
An officer, who briefed reporters on the alleged scam, said
the Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip uncovered no major
military secrets in the intelligence-gathering operation.
Hamas spokesmen did not immediately respond to requests by
Reuters for comment.
Mainly using Facebook, Hamas used fake online identities and
photos of young women, apparently found on the Internet, to lure
soldiers in, the officer said.
"Just a second, I'll send you a photo, my dear," one "woman"
wrote.
"OK. Ha-ha," the soldier replied, before a photo of a blonde
woman in a swimsuit popped up.
The "woman" then suggested they both download "a simple app
that lets us have a video chat", according to an example of an
exchange provided by the officer.
The officer said most of the soldiers were low-ranking and
that Hamas was mostly interested in gathering information about
Israeli army manoeuvres, forces and weaponry in the Gaza area.
The military discovered the hacking when soldiers began
reporting other suspicious online activity on social networks
and uncovered dozens of fake identities used by the group to
target the soldiers, the officer said.
In 2001, a 16-year-old Israeli was lured to the occupied
West Bank, where he was shot dead by Palestinian gunmen, after
entering into an online relationship with a Palestinian woman
who posed as an American tourist.
