RAMALLAH, West Bank Feb 7 Aid agencies working
in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem expressed alarm on
Friday at a spike in Israeli demolitions of Palestinian property
coinciding with renewed U.S.-backed peace negotiations.
The statement by 25 aid organisations said the number of
demolitions increased by almost half and the displacement of
Palestinians by nearly three-quarters between July 2013, when
the talks began, and the end of the year, compared to the same
period in 2012.
Of the 663 Palestinian structures torn down last year, the
highest number in five years, 122 were built with international
donor aid, the groups said.
The International Red Cross announced this week it would
stop delivering tents to Palestinians made homeless by
demolitions in the Jordan border region of the occupied West
Bank, citing Israeli obstruction and confiscation of aid.
"International and local aid organisations have faced
increasingly severe restrictions in responding to the needs
created by the unlawful demolition of civilian property, in
violation of Israel's obligation to facilitate the effective
delivery of aid," wrote the groups, which included Oxfam and
Christian Aid.
Israeli military and political officials did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem, along with
the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 war. It quit Gaza in 2005, and the
enclave is now governed by Hamas Islamists opposed to
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's peace-making strategy.
The Palestinians want the more than half a million Jewish
settlers there, along with Israeli soldiers, to leave the
occupied territories. Israel balks at such sweeping pullouts,
citing historical claims on the biblical lands.
The Jordan Valley - the proposed eastern border of a future
independent Palestinian state - has been especially contentious
as Israel insists on keeping an army presence there after any
peace accord. Palestinians have rejected this, saying a
temporary international force should do the job, with Israel
observing.
In recent decades, the Palestinian population in the region
has declined as the water supply from the River Jordan has been
diverted and Israel set up military zones and settlements.
Palestinian activists set up a protest camp in a derelict
village there last week. At dawn Israeli forces scattered the
group ahead of a mass rally for Friday prayers.
"They came in large numbers with their armored vehicles but
that will not break our will, the popular resistance will
continue and will be victorious and we will return," lawmaker
Mustafa Barghouti, a member of the sit-in, said.
In a statement, the Israeli military described the
protesters as "provocateurs" and said their evacuation was
prompted by stone-throwing attacks on a nearby highway "and
other legal considerations".
(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Janet Lawrence)