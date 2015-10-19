* Fears of random Palestinian attacks keeping shoppers home
* Tourism still struggling to rebound from 2014 Gaza
conflict
* Israel Q2 GDP rose just 0.1 percent
By Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Oct 19 A surge in Palestinian attacks
in Israel is raising concerns that the weakening economy could
eventually be pushed into recession.
There are already signs that some Israelis may be pulling
back from spending - one of the pillars of Israeli growth at the
moment - and tourism, still reeling from the 2014 Gaza conflict
and accounting for 7 percent of Israel's economy, is vulnerable.
Construction could also be hit if the flow of 100,000
Palestinian labourers who enter Israel and settlements in the
West Bank each day to work, illegally or with permits, is
stemmed by security blockades.
But much will depend, analysts said, on whether the violence
that erupted more than two weeks ago in the occupied West Bank
and Jerusalem is prolonged and spreads further into cities in
Israel's commercial heartland.
"The attacks will only have an effect on the economy if they
last a long time and happen in cities (outside Jerusalem) such
as Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheba," Ilan Artzi, chief investment
officer of brokerage Halman-Aldubi said.
"If they spread to other cities then we will see people go
out less and buy less," he said.
Hours after Artzi spoke, the main bus station in Israel's
biggest southern city, Beersheba, was the scene of a shooting
attack on Sunday by an Arab gunman, who killed a soldier and
wounded 10 other people before being shot dead.
An Eritrean migrant, mistaken as an assailant, was shot by a
security guard and kicked by an angry crowd. He died of his
wounds on Monday.
That incident underscored a sense of mounting panic and
anger among Israelis, a decade after the end of the last
Palestinian uprising. The usually busy downtown streets of
Jerusalem are already largely empty, and Israeli media reported
that credit card transactions last week were down 11 percent
nationwide from the prior year.
"The fact that people aren't in the mood to spend money and
enjoy themselves has an effect on quite a few aspects of the
economy," said Dan Propper, chairman of foodmaker Osem
.
But he said: "If this wave will be over soon, we will not
see any effect on the (growth) figures."
On the heels of sluggish global growth, Israel's economy
slowed to a 0.1 percent annualised growth rate in the second
quarter, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics. It
estimates 2.5 percent growth for all of 2015 - below economists'
initial expectations of 3.3 percent.
Growth is being supported solely by consumer spending as
exports and investments in fixed assets stay weak, so any harm
to consumer spending will weigh.
Artzi estimates that if the violence remains limited in
scope, growth will be reduced by only 0.1 percentage point.
But a "serious Intifada" or Palestinian uprising could reduce
growth by 0.5 point.
TOURISM AND CONSTRUCTION
Amir Halevi, the tourism ministry's director general, said
98 percent of tourists have remained in Israel since the current
violence began, although some have altered plans and stayed
clear of Jerusalem.
"This is not like the beginning of the 2000s when we
suffered from suicide bombings on buses and hundreds of Israelis
were killed," Halevi told Reuters.
Forty-one Palestinians - including assailants and protesters
in anti-Israeli demonstrations - and eight Israelis have died in
the recent violence, triggered partly by Palestinian anger over
what many see as increased Jewish encroachment on Muslim
religious control of Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound.
Israel denies such an encroachment.
Bank Leumi Chief Economist Gil Bufman said that even before
the recent violence, tourism was struggling to return to levels
prevalent before the July-August 2014 Gaza conflict with the
current level 15 percent below the pre-war peak.
If "the security events characterising the recent days
continue for an extended period, then a further delay in the
recovery of incoming tourism is likely," he said.
El Al Israel Airlines said that so far it has not
seen cancellations. Fattal and Dan, two leading hotel chains in
the country, said there have been "small numbers" of
cancellation at hotels in Jerusalem, most of them from groups of
pilgrims. Tel Aviv and the Red Sea resort of Eilat have been
less affected.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller/Jeremy Gaunt)