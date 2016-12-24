RAMALLAH, West Bank A U.N. Security Council vote to adopt a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements marks "a day of victory," a senior Palestinian official said on Friday.

"This is a day of victory for international law, a victory for civilized language and negotiation and a total rejection of extremist forces in Israel," Chief Palestinian Negotiator Saeb Erekat told Reuters.

"The international community has told the people of Israel that the way to security and peace is not going to be done through occupation ... but rather through peace, ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state to live side by side with the state of Israel on the 1967 line," Erekat said.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)