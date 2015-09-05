LUXEMBOURG, Sept 5 The European Union will soon
decide on labelling rules to inform consumers if imported
Israeli products come from Jewish settlements in occupied
Palestinian territories, the EU's top diplomat said on Saturday.
Some EU countries, including Britain, already issue guidance
to shops so consumers can see if goods are made in the
settlements that most countries consider illegal, rather than
within Israel's recognised borders.
The European Commission has to decide how to extend these
guidelines to all the 28 countries of the bloc.
"The work is close to being finished but it is still
ongoing," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said after
a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.
The EU has been debating the labels for several years but
has never put in place any measure, wary of upsetting attempts
to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.
At the end of September, the Middle East Quartet - the
United States, United Nations, European Union and Russia - will
meet in New York together with Arab countries to seek ways to
revive peace talks.
Despite this diplomatic push, EU states are growing
impatient over Israel's continued settlement-building. In April,
16 EU countries sent a letter urging Mogherini to speed up the
EU labelling decision.
"We have to make sure that consumers can distinguish
products that come from territories occupied by Israel," said
Jean Asselborn, foreign minister of Luxembourg which holds the
six-month presidency of the EU.
"We are just applying international rules," he told a news
conference, adding that he expected a solution by the end of the
year.
Palestinians seek a state in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and
East Jerusalem, areas captured by Israel in a 1967 war. Israel
withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but is expanding settlements in East
Jerusalem and the West Bank.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Robin Emmott; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)