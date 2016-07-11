* Plaintiffs include relatives of Israeli-U.S. nationals
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, July 11 A group of Israelis and
Americans bereaved in Palestinian attacks said on Monday they
would seek $1 billion in damages from Facebook Inc. for
alleged complicity, as part of a suit filed in the United States
against the social media giant.
The plaintiffs, relatives of four Israeli-U.S. dual
nationals and one visiting U.S. citizen who died in attacks in
Tel Aviv, Jerusalem or the occupied West Bank between 2014 and
2016, accused Facebook of helping Hamas militants operate.
Asked to comment on the lawsuit, Facebook's Israeli PR firm
said the company "does not respond on any issue currently
subject to legal procedure".
The private legal initiative follows censure from Israel's
security minister over what he deemed the firm's reluctance to
help track potential Palestinian militants and curb incitement
to violence. In response, Facebook defended its regulations
against online abuse.
Hamas formally claimed responsibility for one of the attacks
cited in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs' Israeli lawyer, Nitsana
Darshan-Leitner, said they had expert assessments linking Hamas
to the other attacks.
The lawsuit, filed with the U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, argued the platform "knowingly
provided material support and resources to Hamas ...
facilitat(ing) this terrorist group's ability to communicate,
recruit members, plan and carry out attacks, and strike fear in
its enemies".
Hamas is designated a terrorist organisation by the United
States. The lawsuit was brought under the Anti-Terrorism Act of
1992 which prohibits American businesses from providing any
material support, including services, to designated terrorist
groups and their leaders.
Sami Abu Zuhri, a Hamas spokesman in Gaza, called the
lawsuit an Israeli attempt to blackmail Facebook and accused
Israel of trying to turn the social network into a spy tool
against Palestinians.
He said some Israeli politicians and soldiers had "expressed
pride at the killing of Palestinians" on Facebook and other
social media.
"The real test for the owners of Facebook is to reject this
(Israeli) pressure," Abu Zuhri said.
Darshan-Leitner, of the Shurat HaDin-Israel Law Center,
filed a class action suit in October for an injunction against
Facebook to stop carrying alleged Palestinian incitement. She
said proceedings were still under way in that case.
The $1 billion in damages sought in the new suit was a sum
consistent with awards in comparable U.S. cases, Darshan-Leitner
told Reuters.
