JERUSALEM Nov 28 Israel's navy detained a group
of Gaza fishermen on Wednesday, saying they had gone beyond a
recently expanded fishing zone off the Israeli-blockaded
Palestinian enclave.
Fishermen on two boats were detained and taken to Israel's
Mediterranean port of Ashdod for questioning, an Israeli
military spokeswoman said. The Hamas-run Interior Ministry in
Gaza said nine men had been seized and at least one vessel sunk.
Eight days of Israeli air strikes on Gaza and cross-border
Palestinian rocket attacks ended in an Egyptian-brokered truce
agreement a week ago that called on Israel to ease restrictions
on the territory.
Israel has since doubled to six miles (10 km) the distance
it permits Gaza fishermen to operate off the coast. It also has
allowed Gaza farmers to tend land next to a border fence, in a
"no-go" area where they had been barred for years.
Israel says its naval blockade is aimed at preventing the
smuggling of weapons to militants in the Gaza Strip, which has
been run by Hamas Islamists since 2007.
