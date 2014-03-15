GAZA, March 15 The Gaza Strip's sole power
station stopped generating electricity on Saturday, causing
blackouts throughout the territory after it ran out of fuel,
officials said.
The power plant is one of the main sources of electricity
for Gaza's 1.8 million people and without it, daily blackouts of
around 12 hours are expected. Electricity is also received
directly from Israel and Egypt.
Gaza lacks much basic civil infrastructure and lives under
an Egyptian-Israeli blockade meant to cut off arms flows but
which also curbs imports of fuel and building supplies.
A few months ago the plant was switched off for 43 days due
to a fuel shortage that arose after neighbouring Egypt closed
off smuggling tunnels. Israel eventually allowed in fuel paid
for by Qatar when a storm swept the region.
But that fuel has run out, said Ahmed Abu Al-Amrain, a
spokesman Gaza's energy authority.
The Gaza Strip is run by the Islamist group Hamas, which is
sworn to Israel's destruction and the two sides have no direct
dealings.
Last time there were blackouts, Qatar gave funds to Hamas's
West Bank-based rival, President Mahmoud Abbas's Palestinian
Authority, which then ordered fuel for the enclave from Israel.
Gaza's energy authority said on March 12 that Qatar had
agreed to extend its funding of fuel for three more months.
For the arrangement to work again, Israel would have to open
its commercial crossing on the border with Gaza, which it closed
after violence erupted along the frontier this week.
"The closure of the crossing by the Israeli occupation is an
act of collective punishment," Amrain said.
(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi)