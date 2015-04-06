* Post-war reconstruction proceeding slowly in Gaza
* Israel cites security concerns for import restrictions
GAZA, April 6 Israel has cut back lumber
shipments to the Gaza Strip, Palestinian importers said on
Monday, adding to restrictions that could hamper housing
reconstruction after last summer's war.
Israeli authorities overseeing the transfer of goods to the
Hamas Islamist-run enclave were not immediately available to
comment.
Israel tightly controls the transfer of construction
material to Gaza, saying Hamas could use it to rebuild military
infrastructure. Palestinian political in-fighting has also
delayed widescale reconstruction of tens of thousands of homes
damaged or destroyed in 50 days of fighting.
According to Gaza importers, 200 cubic metres (260 cubic
yards) of lumber used in the construction industry had been
brought into the territory daily, and those shipments would now
be banned.
The number of planks used by furniture factories would be
reduced from 6,000 a day to 2,400, the importers added, citing
directives they said the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority
received from Israel last week.
The restrictions on lumber follow the doubling over the past
several weeks of the number of truckloads of goods that Israel
allows into the Gaza Strip through its only commercial crossing
with the enclave.
A Palestinian Authority liaison committee that coordinates
those shipments said about 600 truckloads of food, fuel and
cement for construction projects run by international agencies
and a home-building initiative by Qatar were now being
transferred daily.
In the past six months, Israel has allowed 68,000 tonnes of
cement into the enclave, said Gaza economist Maher al-Tabbaa, a
spokesman for the local chamber of commerce. He said that was a
fraction of what was required to meet reconstruction needs.
"Gaza needs a thousand tonnes of cement a day in order to be
able to have a real rebuilding and development process," he
said, accusing Israel of waging "economic warfare".
Israeli officials said Hamas used cement and wood to
buttress tunnels it dug under the border with Israel and that
the militant group began reconstructing and repairing them soon
after the war ended.
(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Jeffrey Heller;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)