By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, July 16 Judges at the International
Criminal Court asked prosecutors to reconsider their decision
not to investigate an attack by Israeli armed forces on a
flotilla attempting to break Israel's blockade of Gaza.
Nine Turkish activists died in the raid, when Israeli
commandos abseiled down from helicopters onto six ships bringing
what they said were essential supplies to Gaza's population.
In a ruling published on Thursday, the judges said
prosecutors should review the conclusion they had reached last
year that alleged crimes committed during the attack lacked
sufficient gravity and scale to be investigated.
Israel condemned Thursday's ruling, which it said distracted
from the court's true purpose of investigating mass atrocities.
"It is not clear why the court insists on using its
resources to deal with unnecessary, cynical and
politically-motivated complaints," said Israeli Foreign Ministry
Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon.
While prosecutors could once again conclude there was no
need to launch an investigation, they would have to find new
arguments to support that conclusion.
Neither Israel nor Turkey are members of the permanent war
crimes court, but one of the ships was registered in Comoros,
which is, giving the court specific, narrow jurisdiction over
the incident.
The case, argued by a Turkish law firm with the help of
prominent British trial lawyers, is one of several attempts to
bring the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict before the
court, based in the Dutch city of The Hague.
The Palestinian Authority, which was not a member at the
time of the raid, joined earlier this year and has asked
prosecutors to look into last year's bombardment of Gaza and
establishment of Israeli settlements on Palestinian territory.
Prosecutors are conducting a preliminary examination of
alleged crimes committed on both sides of the conflict.
