By Thomas Escritt
THE HAGUE, April 1
THE HAGUE, April 1 The Palestinian Authority
joined the International Criminal Court on Wednesday,
potentially giving the world's permanent war crimes tribunal
jurisdiction over future crimes in the region.
The move was marked at a signing ceremony in The Hague that
was attended by diplomats and officials from more than 100
countries but not Israel, which is not a member of the court.
Rights groups welcomed the step as a signal that the
Palestinian Authority favours the rule of law over violence, but
Israel has said it damages peace prospects and will not
cooperate with the court.
From April 1, ICC prosecutors will have jurisdiction over
all future crimes committed on Palestinian territory or by
Palestinian citizens.
The ICC is a court of last resort, handling the most serious
crimes when local authorities are unable or unwilling to deal
with them.
Israel opposes Palestinian membership in the court, a
distant successor of the Nuremberg trials of Nazi war criminals
after World War Two, and lobbied unsuccessfully for its western
allies to cut funding.
