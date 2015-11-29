JERUSALEM Israeli border police shot dead a Palestinian who stabbed an officer in Jerusalem on Sunday, a police spokesman said, the latest attack in a two-month wave of violence.

Near a main gate of Jerusalem's walled Old City, the Palestinian pulled out a knife and stabbed a border policeman in the neck, moderately wounding him, before being shot by officers, the spokesman said.

Almost daily Palestinian stabbings, car rammings and shootings have killed 19 Israelis and one U.S. citizen since Oct. 1.

Israeli forces have killed 94 Palestinians, many of whom were carrying out assaults and others in clashes with police and troops. Many of those killed have been teenagers.

Palestinian allegations that Israel is trying to alter the religious status quo at a Jerusalem holy site, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, where al-Aqsa mosque stands, and to Jews as the Temple Mount, have partly fueled the violence.

Non-Muslim prayer is banned around al-Aqsa and Israel has said it will not change that. But more visits in recent years by Jewish religious activists and ultra-nationalist Israeli politicians to the complex, where two biblical temples once stood, have done little to convince Palestinians.

Overnight in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Israeli forces shut down and confiscated equipment from a Palestinian radio station, the third in recent weeks, that the military said has repeatedly broadcast material which "promotes and encourages terror and acts of violence against Israeli civilians and security forces."

The station owner, Talab al-Jabar, told Reuters that the broadcaster, called Dream, was not inciting, rather reporting on events. "I can tell you that Dream radio will be back on air very soon and it will be stronger," he said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Yusri al-Jamal; Editing by Dominic Evans)