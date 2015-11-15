JERUSALEM A Palestinian motorist was killed in a suspected ramming attack on Saturday near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank in which three Israelis were injured, police said.

There has been a surge of street violence since the beginning of October, with at least 14 Israelis killed in stabbings and shootings or being run down by cars. Israeli forces have killed at least 76 Palestinians, 45 of whom Israel says were carrying out or were about to carry out attacks.

In Saturday's incident, the Palestinian driver sustained fatal injuries in a collision with an Israeli car near the settlement of Psagot, an Israeli police spokeswoman said.

Three Israelis in the second car were lightly hurt.

"Preliminary findings indicate that this was likely a terrorist attack," the police spokeswoman said. She said the Palestinian's car had Israeli license plates that had not been issued to it, a possible indication it was meant to be used to access Israel or a Jewish settlement illicitly.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)