A man stands inside the offices of the The Islamic Movement northern branch in Israel after Israel outlawed the Movement today in Umm al-Faham, northern Israel, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man carries a photo inside the offices of the The Islamic Movement northern branch in Israel after Israel outlawed the Movement today in Umm al-Faham, northern Israel, November 17, 2015. . REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man carries a photo inside the offices of the The Islamic Movement northern branch in Israel after Israel outlawed the Movement today in Umm al-Faham, northern Israel November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People look inside the offices of the The Islamic Movement northern branch in Israel after Israel outlawed the Movement today in Umm al-Faham, northern Israel, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sheikh Raed Salah, leader of the The Islamic Movement northern branch in Israel poses for a photo after Israel outlawed the Movement today in Nazareth, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM Israel outlawed on Tuesday an Islamist group it says has played a central role in stirring up violence over a Jerusalem holy site in a wave of bloodshed that began seven weeks ago.

The decision by Israel's security cabinet, accompanied by police raids on the offices of the Islamic Movement's northern branch, were some of the strongest actions in years against a prominent organisation of the country's Arab minority.

The Islamic Movement runs its own educational and religious services and has been at the forefront of protests against government policies toward Israeli Arabs and the Palestinians. It says all of its activities are lawful and its leader called the new Israeli moves unjust.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Islamic Movement's northern branch of leading a "deceitful campaign" that alleged Israel was trying to alter the religious status quo at the Jerusalem site, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, where al-Aqsa mosque stands, and to Jews as Temple Mount.

Non-Muslim prayer is banned around al-Aqsa and Israel has said it will not change that. But more visits in recent years by Jewish religious activists and ultra-nationalist Israeli politicians to the complex where two biblical temples once stood have done little to convince the Palestinians.

In fresh violence on Tuesday, Palestinians opened fire on an Israeli patrol near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, Israel's military said. The soldiers returned fire, hitting one of the gunmen and arresting two others, it said.

A Reuters witness confirmed one of the Palestinians was killed.

Since Oct 1, 14 Israelis have been killed in attacks by Palestinians and at least 79 Palestinians have been killed by security forces. Police say these include 48 assailants at the scene of attacks and the rest were killed in violent protests in the occupied West Bank and near the Gaza border.

"A significant number of the recent attacks were committed against the backdrop of (the Islamic Movement's) incitement and propaganda," a statement issued by Netanyahu's office said.

LEGAL ACTION

Sheikh Raed Salah, leader of the group's northern branch, said it would take legal action against the Israeli ban.

"I am proud to persist as head of the Islamic Movement and will be victorious in its name and victorious in its principles, Jerusalem and the blessed al-Aqsa mosque paramount among them," Salah said in a statement.

A police spokeswoman said Salah was summoned to police headquarters to be notified formally of the edict but was not under arrest.

Police said they had shut down 17 Islamic Movement offices and seized documents, computers and funds and had frozen some of its bank accounts.

Salah was sentenced in October to 11 months in jail after being convicted in 2013 of incitement to violence over remarks he made in 2007. He has not begun serving his term.

Haifa University sociologist and pollster Sammy Smooha said about 42 percent of Israeli Arabs say they support the Islamic Movement. The group is split between the more radical northern branch and a southern faction which participates in mainstream Israeli politics.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell, Ali Sawafta, Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dan Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Gareth Jones)