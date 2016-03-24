JERUSALEM Two Palestinian assailants who attacked an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank town of Hebron on Thursday were shot dead by other troops at the scene, the military said in a statement.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the deaths of two men but gave no further details.

"Two assailants stabbed an (Israeli) soldier at a military post in Hebron. Forces responded to the attack and shot the assailants, resulting in their deaths," a statement by the Israeli military said.

An Israeli hospital spokeswoman said the soldier was in stable condition and initial checks showed he had sustained light injuries.

Since October, Palestinians have killed 28 Israelis and two U.S. citizens in street attacks. Israeli forces have killed at least 190 Palestinians, 129 of whom Israel says were assailants. Most others were shot dead during clashes and protests.

Palestinian leaders say attackers have acted out of desperation in the absence of movement towards creation of an independent state. Israel says they are being incited to violence by their leaders and on social media.

