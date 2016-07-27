JERUSALEM Israeli troops shot dead a Hamas fighter on Wednesday who the military said was responsible for an attack that killed a rabbi in a drive-by shooting in the occupied West Bank earlier this month.

The militant was killed in an overnight raid in the territory, during which residents of the Palestinian village of Surif, near the city of Hebron, reported lengthy exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and gunmen.

In a statement, the military said that security forces killed the man responsible for the July 1 attack that killed Rabbi Michael Mark. Mark was shot from a moving vehicle as he drove in his car.

Israeli forces also arrested three other militants.

Islamist group Hamas identified the man killed in the raid as Mohammad al-Fakih and it said he was a member of its armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades. The house in which Fakih was hiding out was damaged during the fighting and then demolished by an Israeli bulldozer.

Since October, Palestinian street attacks have killed at least 33 Israelis and two visiting Americans. At least 205 Palestinians have been killed, 139 of whom Israel said were assailants. Others died during clashes and protests.

