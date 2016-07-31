JERUSALEM A Palestinian tried to stab Israeli soldiers at a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Sunday and was shot dead, the army said.

Since October, Palestinians, many of them acting alone and with rudimentary weapons, have killed at least 33 Israelis and two visiting Americans. At least 206 Palestinians have been killed, 140 of whom Israel said were assailants. Others died during clashes and protests.

In a statement, the military spokesman's office said the knife-wielding man was shot at a checkpoint outside the Palestinian city of Nablus after he got out of a car and charged towards the troops.

(Writing by Dan Williams)