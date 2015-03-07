(Adds background)
GAZA, March 7 The Israeli navy opened fire on
boats off the coast of the Gaza Strip on Saturday, killing one
Palestinian fisherman, Gaza hospital officials said.
Citing security concerns, Israel keeps a naval blockade on
Gaza, which is ruled by the Islamist Hamas movement, and has
designated a six nautical-mile fishing zone off the enclave's
coast.
An Israeli military spokeswoman said four vessels had
strayed from the fishing zone and that the Israeli army opened
fire after the boats did not heed calls to halt.
Hamas and other Gaza militant groups fought a 50-day war
with Israel last July and August in which more than 2,100
Palestinians, many of them civilians, were killed. On the
Israeli side 67 soldiers and six civilians were killed.
Gaza hospital officials named the fisherman killed on
Saturday as Tawfiq Abu Reyala, 34.
The Palestinians say the fishing zone is not big enough to
supply the demands of Gaza's 1.8 million people, who are kept
under a tight Israeli-Egyptian blockade.
