JERUSALEM Jan 24 Israel's Defence Ministry
announced plans on Tuesday to build 2,500 more settlement homes
in the West Bank, the second announcement of new construction in
the occupied territory since President Donald Trump took office.
A statement from the Defence Ministry said the plans,
authorised by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence
Minister Avigdor Lieberman, were intended to fulfil a demand for
new housing "to maintain regular daily life". Most of the new
construction will take place in existing settlement blocs.
The statement said 100 of the homes would be built in Beit
El, a settlement which according to Israeli media has received
funding from the family of Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
It was not immediately clear whether it was the first time
that the new construction had been announced. There are several
stages involved in the process of approving and building new
settlement homes.
