* Some 1,200 activists plan solidarity visit to West Bank
* Israel concerned activists plan to disrupt public order
By Maayan Lubell
JERUSALEM, April 14 Israel moved to block an
influx of pro-Palestinian activists planning to visit the
occupied West Bank, drafting a letter from the Prime Minister's
Office suggesting they focus instead on "real problems" in the
Middle East, officials said on Saturday.
Some 1,200 Palestinian supporters throughout Europe have
bought plane tickets for an April 15 visit to the West Bank as
part of a campaign called "Welcome to Palestine".
Organisers said the aim was to help open an international
school and a museum, but Israel has denounced the activists as
provocateurs and said it would deny entry to anyone who
threatened public order.
On Saturday, Micky Rosenfeld, a spokesman for the Israeli
police, said that hundreds of police officers had been deployed
in and around Ben Gurion airport, Israel's main gateway to the
world.
"We are expecting hundreds of activists throughout Sunday.
Some will be sent back to their countries. As part of normal
procedure, they will be questioned and each case will be decided
upon individually," Rosenfeld said.
An Interior Ministry spokeswoman said the Immigration
Authority had on Wednesday given airlines the names of some
1,200 activists whose entrance to Israel has been barred.
Leehee Rothschild, a "Welcome to Palestine" member, said
that dozens of activists had since been informed by airlines
that their tickets to Tel Aviv have been cancelled.
"Israel's willingness to detain people who have not
committed any crime and have done nothing but say they came to
visit Palestine is a hysterical reaction," Rothschild said.
Palestinians hope to establish a state in the West Bank, the
Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, areas which Israel captured in
the 1967 Middle East War.
A similar, though smaller operation last year led to a few
hundred activists being blocked at European airports and more
than 100 others being deported from Israel after their entry was
denied.
"It's very unfortunate that we are once again facing the
kind of provocation coming from extremists from different
countries," Israel's Minister of Public Diplomacy and Diaspora
Affairs, Yuli Edelstein, told Reuters last Wednesday.
On Saturday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu released a letter it hoped to hand the activists upon
their arrival.
"You could have chosen to protest the Syrian regime's daily
savagery against its own people, which has claimed thousands of
lives," the letter read. "You could have chosen to protest the
Iranian regime's brutal crackdown on dissent and support of
terrorism throughout the world."
"But instead you chose to protest against Israel, the Middle
East's sole democracy ... We therefore suggest that you first
solve the real problems of the region, and then come back and
share with us your experience. Have a nice flight."
(Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Andrew Osborn)