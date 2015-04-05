GAZA, April 5 Palestinian Authority President
Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday Israel had released frozen tax
revenues to the Authority but that he had ordered the funds to
be returned because money had been deducted to cover debts to
Israeli utility companies.
Israel started withholding around $130 million a month in
tax and customs revenues in December. The move came after the
Palestinians announced that they were joining the International
Criminal Court (ICC), a move finalised on April 1.
Under international pressure, Israel agreed last week to
resume the transfers, saying it would immediately pay around
$400 million -- the withheld revenues minus the amount owed by
the Palestinians for utilities supplied by Israel.
Abbas said those deductions amounted to a third of the total
sum that Israel owed the Palestinians.
"We are returning the money. Either they give it to us in
full or we go to arbitration or to the court (ICC). We will not
accept anything else," he said in a speech.
A spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
had no immediate comment.
In February, Israel's state-owned electric company briefly
cut power to several Palestinian cities in the occupied West
Bank to press for payment of what it said was $492 million owed
by the Palestinian government.
Palestinians in the West Bank, territory Israel captured in
the 1967 Middle East War, are largely dependent on electricity
supplied by Israel Electric Corp.
