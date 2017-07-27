FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Jordan says Israel's backtracking on Jerusalem "calms" situation
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 10:00 AM / 2 days ago

Jordan says Israel's backtracking on Jerusalem "calms" situation

1 Min Read

Followers of the Houthi movement attend an anti-Israeli rally to show solidarity with Al-Aqsa mosque, in Sanaa, Yemen July 21, 2017.Khaled Abdullah

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Thursday Israel's removal of security measures installed on a Muslim holy site in Jerusalem would pave the way to calm the situation in Palestinian territories and defuse tensions.

Government spokesman Mohammad al Momani also said that dismantling the metal detectors, search corridors and the surveillance cameras were "needed steps to preserve the legal and historic situation" in the holy city.

"Israel as an occupying force cannot impose measures that can change this situation," Momani told state news agency Petra.

Israel overnight removed all security infrastructure it had put in place this month at Muslim entrances to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, that provoked days of unrest, with violent clashes on the streets of East Jerusalem.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.