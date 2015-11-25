U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves as he boards the plane on departure from Israel after meetings in Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Ramallah, November 24, 2015, en route back to the United States. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives to brief the media after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

BOSTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday said Israeli and Palestinian leaders have reached a pivotal point and it was now up to them to make important decisions that will lead to lasting peace.

Kerry arrived in Boston from a one-day visit to the Middle East that included discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

"We are very concerned about the violence and the potential for the situation to spin out of control," Kerry told reporters.

"I think we may be reaching a pivotal point now where both sides have important decisions to make for the future, and we obviously hope they make choices that will advance the prospects for lasting peace," he said before leaving for the long U.S. Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Kerry added that the United States has been encouraging both sides to take "affirmative steps" to reduce tensions and show genuine commitments to a two-state solution.

Kerry described a wave of Palestinian knife and car-ramming attacks as "acts of terrorism" that must be condemned.

On Tuesday, a Palestinian drove his car into three Israeli soldiers and a paramilitary border policeman along a road in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, injuring all four, the army said.

