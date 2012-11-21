THE REUTERS GRAPHIC - The Battle for Marawi in the Philippines
Nearly 180 people have died in fighting between Philippine forces and Islamic State-linked groups, led by the Maute group, since they seized the southern city of Marawi on May 23.
JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted on Wednesday that if an Egyptian-brokered truce with Islamist militants in Gaza did not work Israel would consider "more severe military action" against the Palestinian territory.
"I know there are citizens expecting a more severe military action, and perhaps we shall need to do so," Netanyahu told a news conference as the ceasefire ending a weeklong Gaza offensive came into effect.
(Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Crispian Balmer)
U.S. President Donald Trump does not plan to invoke executive privilege as a way to block former FBI Director James Comey from testifying to Congress next week, the New York Times said on Friday citing two unnamed senior administration officials.