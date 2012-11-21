Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers joint statements with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (not seen) in Jerusalem November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted on Wednesday that if an Egyptian-brokered truce with Islamist militants in Gaza did not work Israel would consider "more severe military action" against the Palestinian territory.

"I know there are citizens expecting a more severe military action, and perhaps we shall need to do so," Netanyahu told a news conference as the ceasefire ending a weeklong Gaza offensive came into effect.

