WASHINGTON Jan 18 President Barack Obama said
on Wednesday he was worried that the prospects for a two-state
solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict were waning because
of growing Israeli settlement of the West Bank.
Obama told a news conference that his administration did not
block a recent U.N. resolution on Israeli settlement activity
because it felt a two-state solution was the only option for
peace.
"The goal of the resolution was to simply say that the ...
growth of the settlements are creating a reality on the ground
that increasingly will make a two-state solution impossible,"
Obama told the news conference, his last as president. "It was
important for us to send a signal, a wakeup call that this
moment may be passing."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing
by Leslie Adler)