UPDATE 2-Toshiba, Western Digital trade barbs in spat over chip unit auction
* Western Digital says nothing resolved, still wants arbitration
JERUSALEM, March 20 One of President Barack Obama's protective limousines broke down in Israel on Wednesday but did not affect his ability to move around Jerusalem, a Secret Service spokesman said.
The black, heavily guarded limousine experienced mechanical problems before Obama landed in Israel for a state visit. Various news reports said it had been mistakenly filled with the wrong fuel, but the Secret Service did not confirm this.
"One of our protective vehicles experienced mechanical problems in Israel earlier today. This is why we bring multiple vehicles and a mechanic on all trips," Secret Service spokesman Brian Leary in Washington.
"Situations like this are planned for extensively by our advance teams so that the president's itinerary is unaffected by these types of issues." (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal in Washington, writing by Steve Holland; Editing by Michael Roddy)
* Western Digital says nothing resolved, still wants arbitration
BERLIN, June 1 Germany has persuaded China to make concessions on its proposed quotas to encourage the production of electric vehicles, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Chancellor Angela Merkel said after talks in Berlin on Thursday.